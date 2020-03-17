The following is an email from Dawn Beeton, the District Secretary for Soda Springs School Dist. #150
We are informing you, Soda Springs Jt. School Dist. #150 will be closing on March 23, 2020 -April 6, 2020 due to COVID-19. We will be reevaluating the situation closer to April 2, 2020 to see if we need to take further actions. We will let you know of any changes.
