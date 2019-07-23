The Idaho National Laboratory is telling some employees to stay home as a fire blazes on the east side of the site.
The Bureau of Land Management says The Sheep Fire started at 6:30 Monday night.
INL said Tuesday morning they'll curtail operations at the Materials and Fuels Complex and the Transient Reactor Test Facility today.
The frie is located south of highway 33 and north of highway 20. It's burned roughly 5,000 acres and there is no estimated time of containment. Officials suspect lightning is the cause.
INL says the U.S. Department of Energy’s INL Emergency Operations Center has been activated and is gathering information.
In a press release INL laid out plans for essential MFC employees:
- Non-essential MFC employees are asked to stay home Tuesday.
- The shift change bus schedule for MFC essential employees is as follows:
- Leave Pocatello Park and Ride at 7:50
- Leave Blackfoot Park and Ride at 8:10
- Leave Idaho Falls Yellowstone Park and Ride at 8:25
- Leave Shelley – New Sweden Park and Ride at 8:35
- There is no shuttled service to and from MFC today
- Employees should watch for lab communications about other potential curtailments to facilities on the INL Site.
