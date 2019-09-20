Something hairy is going on in Pocatello.
Animal Planet's Finding Bigfoot star Cliff Barackman says, "Wildlife biologists depend on footprint evidence to learn about the habit of the species."
Experts will be talking about one species' footprint in particular, Friday and Saturday at Upper Ross Park.
Idaho State University Professor of Anatomy and Anthropology Jeff Meldrum says, "In 1902 the children were out ice skating on the frozen irrigation ditch and a gigantic wild man, covered in hair, brandishing a stick, came out of the woods threatening them. They piled in the wagons and headed back to town. The men folk came out, formed a posse, came out armed, and discovered 16-inch footprints in the snow."
That account is just one of many about the elusive Sasquatch.
Friday and Saturday, experts in Sasquatch research are leading presentations at Sasquatch Prints in the Park.
Barackman says, "The footprint cast evidence is some of the most important evidence for Sasquatches that there is at this point. Far more important than stories. Far more important than even photographs of these things."
At least two of the experts seem to agree about the importance of footprint evidence.
Meldrum says, "The footprint evidence is by far the most prolific and it is also the most compelling."
The weekend event isn't made up of just footprint talk. At the Fort Hall and old Pocatello replicas, you can expect to find vendors, skeptics and Sasquatch experts alike. They'll be talking about evidence, stories and ideas that could make the creature real.
Non-believers are invited to come meet the experts and some might just leave with a new-found conviction.
Meldrum says, "My position is not one of belief. In the colloquial sense, belief connotes a position of faith, which is the acceptance of something in the absence of evidence. I tell people at this point, I'm convinced as much as I can be short of having that tangible, physical type specimen in my hand."
To learn more about Sasquatch Prints in the Park, visit sasquatchprints.com.
