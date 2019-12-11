Both lanes of southbound Interstate 15 near fort hall have reopened after a barbeque food truck went off the road and caught fire Wednesday morning.

The truck pulling the Blackhawk BBQ Pit food trailer was southbound on I-15 heading to the Soda Barn in Pocatello when it went off the road around 10:00 a.m. According to Idaho State Police, the trailer overturned and caught fire, the fire destroyed the trailer.

Nicholas Transtrum, the owner and driver of the truck & trailer, was taken to Bingham Healthcare in Blackfoot. He said that no one in the truck was injured in the single vehicle accident and that they will rebuild. Read more