Both lanes of southbound Interstate 15 near fort hall have reopened after a bar-b-que food truck went off the road and caught fire Wednesday morning.
The truck pulling the Blackhawk BBQ Pit food trailer was southbound on I-15 heading to the Soda Barn in Pocatello when it went off the road around 10:00 a.m. According to Idaho State Police, the trailer overturned and caught fire, the fire destroyed the trailer.
Nicholas Transtrum, the owner and driver of the truck & trailer, was taken to Bingham Healthcare in Blackfoot. He said that no one in the truck was injured in the single vehicle accident and that they will rebuild.
