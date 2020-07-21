Southeast Idaho Part of Yellow Zone by Trump Appointed Task Force

Last week, a report from the Trump appointed Coronavirus task force surfaced on the internet listing 18 states they have deemed to be 'red zone states'.
The Trump administration Coronavirus task force has listed the state of Idaho as one of 18 states to be in the red zone.
Meaning that over 100 new cases for 100,000 in population and a positivity rate over 10 percent.
But what does this mean for us in southeast Idaho?
With Bannock County listed as one of the top 12 counties in the yellow zone, Southeastern Idaho Public Health is wanting residents to strictly adhere to CDC guidelines.
Maggie Mann, Director of SIPH, mentioned that "we really would prefer that people adopt these behaviors on their own. We know that we have a number of tools in our right now pretty small tool box to address COVID-19. Wearing cloth face coverings is one."
Which is also a recommendation that the Trump appointed task force lists in the report for yellow zones.
With new cases still increasing on a weekly basis, public health is also looking at ways to ensure that southeast Idaho does not progress into a red zone and have a spike in cases.
Maggie explained what the Board of Health would speak about in their next meeting regarding the increase in cases.
"Some other things our board will be discussing include, do we need to restrict the number of large gatherings, do we need to consider a mandate for cloth face coverings with the understanding there are always exceptions to that. What we don't want to do is have to start looking at types of business for closure. And again that's why we're asking people, pleading really to please follow those simple steps that we have been asking them, those choices we've been asking them to make."
The choices Maggie refers to are the protective measures that the CDC has listed on their website.
Things like not frequenting bars or nightclubs, eating at restaurants that do not adhere to social distancing guidelines, and more.
These are the simple choices that can save southeast Idaho from another devastating shutdown.
Maggie also wanted to reiterate on staying home if you have symptoms.
"We really want to emphasize that you know if you're having any symptoms related to COVID-19 that you please stay home."
The report has been reportedly been sent to Governors for weeks with new updates but has not been published for public consumption.
To find the unpublished Trump appointed task force report you can find it in the following article: https://publicintegrity.org/health/coronavirus-and-inequality/exclusive-white-house-document-shows-18-states-in-coronavirus-red-zone-covid-19/
