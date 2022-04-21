A local pride foundation is forming for people in the community.
David Hance, the Board President for the Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation says they formed the new non-profit organization in the last couple of months.
He says they formed the foundation to be an educational and social resource for the community and to have something consistant for the community.
"That we're here for everyone in our community no matter where they fall on the spectrum of their own gender identity and sexuality. We want to be a place where people can become educated, not only about those things, but about our history, and so we we've got lots of things that we want to do," says David Hance, Board President for Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation.
They are planning a history museum in Historic Downtown Pocatello Station Square on June 18th so attendees can learn the history of the pride movement.
For more information you can go to info@southeastidahopridefoundation.org
