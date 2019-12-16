Southeastern Idaho Public Health is promoting good oral health with a fun holiday event for kids.
This time of year it’s hard to pass up all the holiday goodies and treats.
Oral Health Program Coordinator for the Southeastern Idaho Public Health, April Sluder says even with all of the holiday treats you can still maintain good oral health through the season.
“It starts with the parents. It starts with the family and I think that’s my biggest thing is I want to educate the families on how you can help your kids to have a healthy mouth and really set those habits early on,” says April Sluder, Oral Health Program Coordinator, Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
That’s why this month the Southeastern Idaho Public Health is promoting good oral health through their annual ‘Free Cavity Prevention for Kids’ event.
The family friendly event provides fluoride varnish services for the kids, along with holiday crafts, healthy snacks, a toothbrush and a swag bag full of goodies to take with them.
“In Idaho and especially in Southeast Idaho, we have a lot of rural communities and a lot of people that don’t have access to care or are, maybe under insured and so we started, we do fluoride varnish up here at the health district on a monthly basis but we thought why not in December make it more fun and so we really have started it to help families help their kids oral health through the holidays,” says Sluder.
Sluder says 21 percent of third graders in Idaho have active untreated dental decay and 62 percent of the children have had a cavity by the third grade.
“So we are decreasing that percentage with education, dental sealants and more community programs to help families that can’t always get to the dentist,” says Sluder.
The event averages about 60 kids attending.
The annual ‘Give Kids a Smile’ event is coming up on February 1st at the Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Clinic, where ISU Dental Students provide free dental care.
