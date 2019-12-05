Information provided by United States Postal Service
Seven Southern Idaho Post Offices will extend retail hours every Saturday before Christmas for customer convenience. They will also open a dutch door every Sunday before Christmas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for customers to pick up notified mail or packages which couldn’t be delivered on the first attempt.
Locations with Extended Saturday Retail Hours:
- Boise Main 770 S. 13th St. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Boise Five Mile 1350 S. Five Mile Rd. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Caldwell 832 Arthur St. – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Meridian 1200 N. Main St. – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Pocatello Main 730 E. Clark St. – 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Twin Falls Pioneer 1376 Fillmore St. – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Nampa Post Office 123 11th Ave S – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Nampa Sunday Dutch Door Package Pick up will be available at the Nampa Carrier Annex 820 Park Centre Way – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Sunday before Christmas)
“We prepare all year for the holidays. It’s our season, and we’re ready to deliver for our customers,” said USPS District Manager Laura Hubrich, who shared some of the preparations Idaho Post Offices have made to deliver the holidays.
- Hired more than 100 employees
- Delivering packages 7 days a week
- Expanded delivery windows for packages to include early morning and evening
- Extended retail hours every Saturday before Christmas at 7 Southern Idaho Post Offices
- Dutch-door package pick up service every Sunday before Christmas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at same 7 locations.
“Our goal is to provide excellent service and ensure all those holiday cards and packages are delivered in time,” said Hubrich, who advised customers to mail early and conveniently this holiday season.
- Ship packages from home for the holidays at usps.com and request a Free Package Pick up.
- Use Self-Service Kiosks – located in 9 postal lobbies, these easy to use machines allow customers to buy stamps, mail cards and packages 24/7, using debit or credit cards.
With a projected 800 million package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service delivers more packages to homes than any other shipper.
The Postal Service’s busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 9, while the week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery. The USPS estimates it will deliver more than 28 million packages per day between Dec. 16-21.
Holiday Military Shipping Deadlines
- Dec. 9 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mailto Military addresses in Iraq and Afghanistan
- Dec. 11 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to all other Military addresses
- Dec. 18 – USPS Priority Mail Express to Military Addresses (except Iraq and Afghanistan)
International Shipping Deadlines
- Nov. 30 – Priority Mail International to Africa, Central and South America
- Dec. 7 – Priority Mail International to all other countries
- Dec. 7 – Priority Mail Express International to Africa, Central and South America
- Dec. 14 – Priority Mail Express International to all other countries
- Dec. 18 to 19 – Global Express Guaranteed depending on country
Domestic Shipping Deadlines
- Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground
- Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail and packages
- Dec. 21 – Priority Mail
- Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express
Additional news and information, including all domestic, international and military mailing and shipping deadlines, can be found at the Postal Service Holiday Newsroom at usps.com/holidaynews
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
