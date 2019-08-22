Information Provided by City of Pocatello
The area’s four-legged friends are taking over the Ross Park Aquatic Complex.
Saturday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the complex will host the 6th Annual Splash Dance for Dogs organized by The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. The entry fee is $10 per dog and the event lets canines enjoy the facility just like their human pals.
“The event is full of fun for pet parents and their dogs,” said Interim Animal Services Director Ron Knapp. “The dogs are able to socialize with their pals and even make a few new friends.”
The money raised by Splash Dance for Dogs helps fund life-saving programs such as the “Second Chance Fund” that pays for treatment during medical emergencies and the “Katie’s Old Friends” program that helps pay part of the adoption fee for dogs six-years-old and older.
Officials ask those planning to attend the Splash Dance for Dogs to adhere to the following guidelines.
- Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and proper identification
- Keep your dog on a leash until they are in the fenced pool area
- Make sure your dog is current on its vaccinations, and check with your veterinarian on which vaccinations your dog should have to be safe
- Bring your dog’s life jacket if it uses one and some tennis balls if your dog likes to play with them, but remember that the other dogs assume that you’ll share with them too
- Bring your family, lawn chairs, sun hat, and suntan lotion and have some fun with us
For a dog’s-eye view of the 2017 Splash Dance, visit vimeo.com/209602910.
For more information on Pocatello Animal Services, visit pocatello.us/animal or like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices.
The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization and for more information on The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, visit pocatelloshelterfriends.org.
The Ross Park Aquatic Complex is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us; 208.234.6248; or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.
