The saying goes, "Every dog will have its day."
On September 9, lots of dogs will have their day. Pocatello Animal Services' Splash Dance for Dogs returns. The pups will be taking over the pool at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex.
From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the complex will host the 10th edition of the Splash Dance organized by the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
The entry fee is $10 per dog, and the event lets canines enjoy the facility just like their human pals. Money raised by Splash Dance helps fund the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter’s life-saving programs, including the Second Chance Fund which pays for treatment during medical emergencies and the Katie’s Old Friends program that helps pay part of the adoption fee for dogs 6-years-old and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.