An annual event in Shelley is coming up.
Spud Day is just around the corner.
The Spud Day event is Saturday September 16th.
For vendor applications you can go to idahospudday.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for shooting at a vehicle. Read morePolice Arrest Man in Vehicle Shooting Case in Bonneville County
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
One person is dead after a fatal crash that happened in Idaho Falls. Read moreIdaho Falls Woman Has Died After Being Hit While in the Crosswalk
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A Shelley man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he was caught shooting at a vehicle. Read moreShelley man arrested for shooting at vehicle
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local fundraiser is coming up next month. Read moreThe Annual 'Steppin' for LIfe' Fundraiser is Coming Up in August
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
An annual event in Shelley is coming up. Read moreSpud Day is Just Around the Corner
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
An annual event to welcome back Idaho State University Bengals is coming up next month. Read more'Welcome Back Orange & Black' Kicks Off Next Month
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local farmers market celebrated an event over the weekend. Read morePortneuf Valley Farmers Market Celebrates Family Fun Days
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local sheriff's office is asking for some help in identifying someone. Read moreCaribou County Sheriff's Office is Seeking Identity of Individual
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Higher than usual fire danger expected. Read moreKPVI Storm Tracker Alert
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
An annual event to welcome back Idaho State University Bengals is coming up next month. Read more'Welcome Back Orange & Black' Kicks Off Next Month
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local farmers market celebrated an event over the weekend. Read morePortneuf Valley Farmers Market Celebrates Family Fun Days
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A local sheriff's office is asking for some help in identifying someone. Read moreCaribou County Sheriff's Office is Seeking Identity of Individual
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Higher than usual fire danger expected. Read moreKPVI Storm Tracker Alert
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.