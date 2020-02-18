1st Choice Urgent Care Opens

For those south of Pocatello getting to a doctor can take close to 20 minutes.
But a local health care group opened an option to be seen by a medical professional closer to home.
1st Choice Urgent Care has officially opened their doors to the public.
Jason Ormond, Director of Physicians Services with Bingham Healthcare, explained why they opened a clinic here.
"We received a lot of comments over the last years time a lot of residents were asking when we'd have an urgent care in the area so currently this is our first one to be offered."
1st choice urgent care is a part of Bingham healthcare and provides many services for the bannock county community.
Jason said of their many offices, "I refer to our front door as over 50 miles wide so from Pocatello to Idaho Falls we have a ton of physicians that are constantly available."
Services you can expect to get at the clinic are the same as most other providers but with an added benefit.
Alan Crandall, Physicians Assistant with 1st Choice Urgent Care, mentioned to us the ease of use for their office.
"Just coming in anytime here as a service we provide when people get sick and just need it."
They also provide a free service that students can take advantage of.
Alan explained that athletes and scouts can get physicals.
"In fact we actually provide a free service for sports physicals for the schools or scout physicals for boy scouts or girl scouts."
1st choice urgent care is looking to expand their service hours in the near future.
