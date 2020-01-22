The Eastern Idaho Agricultural Expo is underway at Idaho State's Holt arena and Pond student union this week.
This is the 41st Eastern Idaho Ag Expo and vendors were there showing off their products and services.
Plenty of people in the agricultural business were in attendance as the expo is also a great networking platform.
The Ag expo, while mostly focusing on potato farming, also had general agricultural equipment on display.
Dick Bergan, a representative of Spectra Productions, mentioned just how important agriculture is to Idaho.
"Agriculture is big in Idaho. I hear it's a 7-billion dollar industry, so this is kind of the epicenter of it right here."
The Ag Expo continues until Thursday, January 23rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.