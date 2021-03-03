"Unlike normal DMV transactions that can be done online, the Star Card has to be done in person," says Idaho DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez.
This form of identification is something Gonzalez says people should get sooner rather than later.
"It is really important and I cannot stress enough that with only seven months left we don't want everyone showing up in September before the October 1st deadline," says Gonzalez.
Because starting October 1st, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a Star Card, U.S. Passport, military ID, or other real ID compliant method.
You will need to provide documents such as a birth certificate, social security card, and two proofs of Idaho residency such as a mortgage statement, or current utility bill to verify:
- Your identity
- Your Social Security number
- Your Idaho residency
"If they plan on traveling from October 1st or any time after that, that they make sure they have real ID compliant; driver's license or other acceptable document," says TSA Idaho Federal Security Director Andy Coose.
The deadline was extended a year last spring due to Covid-19.
This type of identification came from the REAL ID Act in 2005 pertaining to issuing procedures and identifying documents after the 9/11 terrorist attack.
"The reason for the Real ID act was to make sure the person who presented the ID was who they said they were," says Coose.
If you are planning to travel after October 1st without a Star Card you can still travel, but you'll need to make sure you have the required documents.
"Right now, there is no method, other than them bringing of course an acceptable form of identification for the TSA to be able to verify their identity," says Coose.
A license or ID without a Star can still be used for most functions, just not for airport security.
Flying commercially or access to federal buildings, including military bases after Oct. 1, 2021 can be done by having a Star Card.
The goal is to reach 100% awareness, so no one ends up missing those important flights.
"Our county agents, TSA, airlines; the message to get this real ID before October 1st, which in Idaho is the Star Card, is important," says Gonzalez.
"We want people to get the word out, our folks, the Idaho DMV, to make sure that passengers who plan to fly after October 1st get a real ID and have on when they come to the airport," says Coose.
Get started with your Star Card here.
