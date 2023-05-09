Both the prosecution and defense in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial have now rested their case.
After calling 60 different witnesses over six weeks, the state rested its case Tuesday.
The defense called zero witnesses of its own and presented none of its own evidence. On Tuesday, Lori also declined to take the stand.
“After consulting with my client, we don’t believe the state has proven its case so the defense rests,” said Jim Archibald, one of Lori's attorneys.
Before resting on Tuesday, the state called one more witness and recalled one other.
FBI analyst Nicole Heideman was recalled. She testified more about the James and Elena love story.
Chad referred to himself as James and Lori as Elena - and the story is one Chad wrote for Lori.
Heideman explained how they found much of the story paralleled what was happening with Chad and Lori in real life.
More messages found on Lori's iCloud account were also discussed in court. Most of them started well before either of their spouses had died.
One message from Lori to Chad on Aug. 9, 2019 read:
“That is pretty incredible. The fire is definitely burning. I miss you way too much. You have to stop or I might explode.”
Another message from Lori to Chad: “The intensity of each encounter in my mind. One greater than the last. Especially this last one. I’ve never loved you more. It just keeps growing.”
Both messages also contained multiple fire emojis.
More messages are show in court:
Chad to Lori: “I completely agree. We were definitely in new territory in your bedroom. Elena’s magic hand has gripped the storm. Barely able to breathe as intense waves wash over them.”
Chad to Lori: “I love you Elena. What a wonderful chemistry we share.”
Lori to Chad: “I love you more. That’s so hot. I need you now more than ever.”
Chad to Lori: “You are amazing. Please save that segment. I want to read it with you naked and relive it all.”
The next witness on the stand Tuesday was Nicholas Edwards, who is an investigator with the Attorney General's Office.
He assisted with the investigation into Tammy Daybell's death.
Edwards said they found messages between Chad and Lori on Oct. 3-4, 2019 talking about going on their first date.
On Oct. 4 Chad wrote to Lori "dreaming of caressing you in your bed."
That same day he also urged Tammy to visit her family in Utah.
On Oct. 9-10 there were also 90 calls between Chad, Lori, Alex Cox and his wife Zulema Pastenes.
Chad and Alex were texting each other all day and their devices were together in the afternoon. Four messages between Alex and Chad were sent the night of Oct. 9 between 8:28 p.m. and 9:29 p.m.
Edwards said this significant because that is the day and time that Tammy was shot at in her driveway.
Edwards also has an extensive background and knowledge with AR rifles. He said Tammy originally reported a paintball gun was used to shoot at her. But says a Grendel AR could resemble each other and possibly be mistaken for the other. The hopper (where you feed the paintballs) could also be mistaken for a scope.
Edwards testified that on an account connected to Alex, they found searches for a Grendel drop - or adjustments to make on the scope. Scopes were found in Lori's garage.
The same account also searched for Grendel AR shooting through a Dodge Dakota, which is the kind of car Tammy drove.
The night Tammy died, Alex called Lori and Chad texted Lori.
The day after Tammy's death, there are also messages between Chad and Lori.
Lori to Chad: “I am missing you more. I need you desperately. I can’t wait.”
Lori to Chad: “Need you to hold me tight. That would be great. What about the idea of you coming here. Or do you want me to come there.”
Chad to Lori: “The apartment is haunted. I need to be here to sort out the financials. Please come home Thursday so we can spend the night together. I seriously want you to look for a condo for us there that we can return to at the first of the month.”
Lori to Chad: “I know exactly where we should be. I don’t care where we are as long as we’re together.”
Chad to Lori: “I am feeling sad but it isn’t for the reason everyone thinks.”
After resting their case, Judge Boyce set closing arguments to start Thursday morning after which the case will go to the jury for deliberation and a verdict.
Another development in the case Tuesday outside of the courtroom was a ruling from Judge Boyce regarding the verdict.
He ruled the verdict will be livestreamed on the court's website and the judge's YouTube page.
A request from East Idaho News and other media to have a pool camera for the verdict was denied. And this order does not change Boyce's previous order allowing cameras for the rest of the trial. But the verdict will be livestreamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.