State Capitol Preparing for Inauguration Day

A day before the presidential inauguration and state capitols across the nation or bracing for protests.
Democratic Senator Mark Nye says Idaho is no exception.
He says protests are legal and people have the right to speak up as long as it’s done safely.
According to Senator Nye, some were already gathering on the Statehouse steps Tuesday morning.
He also adds that it’s perfectly legal in Idaho to carry firearms into the State Capitol.
“It would be better if in some ways if we had metal detectors and had restrictions on people bringing in firearms and rifles and that, but the leadership here is basically leaving it wide open,” says Idaho Senator Mark Nye.
Senator Nye says the Idaho State Police are also briefing them on safety protocol.
