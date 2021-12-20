On Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare deactivated crisis standards of care in North Idaho in the Panhandle Health District.
Health officials said the number of COVID-19 patients is still very high and healthcare systems are still strained, but the surge no longer exceeds available healthcare resources.
Crisis Standards of Care were deactivated in the rest of the state on Nov. 22.
Health Officials said hospitals and healthcare systems in Idaho are still stressed and won't return to normal operations for awhile. Most in the state are now operating on contingency plans but for now, resources are available to deactivate the crisis standards.
With the spread of the new Omicron variant, health officials encourage the public to avoid crowded areas, wear a mask and get vaccinated or get a booster shot.
