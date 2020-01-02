Tonight, Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad gave the annual State of the City Address. KPVI highlights some of the main points from the speech.
Dozens of people filled the Pocatello City Council Chambers Thursday evening.
Brian Blad says, "And I promise I won't read all of it. It's like 14 pages long."
The mayor gave the State of the City Address at the end of the council's meeting to showcase the city's accomplishments in 2019.
Blad says, "Pocatello Animal Services was able to find forever homes for more than 500 dogs and over 700 cats during 2019... I'm just going to say I didn't think we'd ever get rid of all the cats in a week."
It wasn't just animal services that had a busy year.
Blad says, "The Building Department issued over 3,000 building permits with a combined valuation of nearly $104 million in 2019."
After spending the year building relationships with local schools, the city plans to continue forward.
Blad says "For 2020, the city will be continuing its efforts with Idaho State University to develop a College Town Charter, formalizing the positive working relationship between the city and the university."
Positive relationships were reinforced in other areas as well.
Blad says, "In addition to working several major cases in 2019, the Police Department was active in the community. Officers participated in 'Handcuff Hunger' and 'Give the Cops a Bird' food drive."
All the city accomplished in 2019 has Mayor Blad looking to the future.
Blad says, "I will tell you as I look forward to Pocatello's future. We are in a very, very good place to be able to see many things happen. I'm grateful for that."
Also at tonight's city council meeting, officials said goodbye to two council members and welcome to two more.
Beena Mannan and Jim Johnston finished their terms on the council.
Afterwards, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens were sworn in to fill those two council seats.
Upon reflecting on all the lessons Mannan and Johnston learned during their time as civil servants, they had some advice to offer their successors.
Beena Mannan says, "Come in with a little bit of trust of the people that are here, that have been here way before I was appointed, way before any of the council members were appointed because the people who are running the day-to-day life have been here (some of them) for multiple decades and they know the ins and outs of this nuanced organization so to speak."
Jim Johnston says, "I think the most important thing is to listen to everyone, not just the people who elected you. You have to listen to everyone and be responsive because you are city council people for the entire city not just for a select few."
