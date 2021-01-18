State Representative Says State Capitol Feels Different on this Martin Luther King Day

A local State Representative says being at the Idaho State Capitol feels a little different on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Democratic State Representative for District 29, James Ruchti says a lot of it has to do with protests they’re anticipating this week ahead of Inauguration Day for President Elect Joe Biden.
He says the House is taking up some rules to make sure people maintain their best behavior at the State Capitol in Boise.
Representative Ruchti says there is a lot of police presence at the capitol this week and it’s unfortunate that this is what is on the mind of many as we observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“The reality for those who deserve to be part of our American system and deserve a shot at the American dream, they feel that doubt and so I think Dr. King’s vision has not been realized even though you know his work did result in great things for this country and continues to. There’s so much more we can do,” says Representative James Ruchti, State Representative for District 29.
Ruchti says Idaho State Police briefed them last week on their plans to ensure local law enforcement could get to the capitol if the need arose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.