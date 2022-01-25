With the 2019 closure of school around Idaho, many students suffered forms of learning loss. How will schools around Idaho help students get back on track while contending with staffing issues and school closures.
Learning loss is the decline of any academic progress. One example is the loss of learning over summer called the summer slide.
Now it’s impacting more students including those suffering with stress and mental health issues.
“We are going to really need to monitor closely and provide interventions and tutoring with as well when we talk about learning loss in Idaho it’s not just the summer slide anymore,” says Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
Money was set aside from Governor Brad Little and the state legislature that is being spent on things like researched based learning.
“As an educator I cannot say that the researched based practices that work like extra tutoring, more interventions and extended academic time that can be before school, after school, that could be during the lunch time,” explains Ybarra, “we have things called the lunch bunch program where kids bring their lunch and they get tutoring with their peers. So, those types of programs are the proven research-based ways to address learning loss.”
Those programs along with online math tutoring from schoolhouse.world are available to help. If parents are looking for online paid programs, there’s something they should remember.
“If you’re looking for a shampoo for hair loss makes sure you purchase a shampoo that addresses that particular issue with your hair that you’re having. It is no different than that, it’s that easy,” says Ybarra, “so, make sure you’re researching the product and matching it to the skill you’re looking at.”
It’s important to be an active participant in your child’s learning and success.
"As a teacher and as a mom show interest in what your student is learning. The other thing that I would say is monitor their progress and keep information updated,” says Ybarra.
It’s also important for parents to remember the pandemic isn’t over. Staffing shortages and short-term closures are happening statewide.
“We’re going to see the effects of this pandemic for years to come,” says Ybarra.
If you're concerned about your child's learning loss or want more information on how to help them, contact your child's school district.
