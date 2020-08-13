Every state has either improved or gotten worst in terms of Covid-19 cases at much different rates than others.
WalletHub released its study on the states with the best and worst Covid-19 improvements since the start of the pandemic.
In the beginning, New York was the epicenter of the virus but since the beginning it has made the most improvements and finished first on the list in terms of a few key metrics such as death rates and positive cases.
Idaho on the other hand, was quite the opposite and did not fair too well on the list finishing 49th.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Idaho continues to see a large jump in cases each day as well as in Covid-19 hospitalizations.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "Idaho is a little bit worrisome for a few reasons and just again looking at this weeks’ worth of data, it had one of the highest positive test cases in the country at least for the last week fourth highest."
Idaho’s positive rate was 60 times higher than that of New York or New Jersey which is why the gap is so concerning.
Here is a link to the full study: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-health-covid/75222/
