WalletHub recently did a study on the states with the least COVID-19 restrictions and Idaho came in the top 5.
Other states alongside Idaho were South Dakota, Utah, North Dakota and Missouri.
One of the biggest things in Idaho is that is has the least restrictions across the country with the requirement to wear a face mask while in a public setting.
It also has the 3rd least amount of restrictions on large gatherings.
Jill Gonzalez, Analyst, WalletHub said, "Across nine different metrics, so that ranges from limits of large gatherings or lack thereof to the shelter-in-place still in order or things like whether or not bars or restaurants have re-opened."
Some states with the most restrictions were Illinois, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island.
Here is a link to the full study: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-fewest-coronavirus-restrictions/73818/
