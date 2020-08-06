If one stop isn't enough, Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello has two for you and everyone else for your next stay-cation.
Chris Johnnie owner of Jump in and Level up says if people are looking for something to do, he's got just the spots in mind.
"It's been a really great fun experience. Lot's of smiles and lot's of good things to happen," says Johnnie.
And Johnny is well aware of the pandemic - that's why staff make sure to keep track of when people leave so that the next group of people are safe to play.
"When the kids are in here, as soon as they go the girls go clean it up make sure things are sanitized," Johnnie said. "There's a whole lot of shifting we've worked at doing since the pandemic."
In addition, time slots can be set for those wanting to have jump in for example to themselves and their families.
One of Johnnie's most popular aspects between the two businesses are the escape rooms at Level Up.
The owner has also garnered attention from the Locals in Utah.
"I have people from Salt Lake that I've talked to a lot and they just can't wait to come up here."
If you'd like to check out Level Up or Jump In, they're open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
