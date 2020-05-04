At the Capitol last Thursday, Governor Little announced, "Our safe, responsible approach to reopening Idaho's economy." He also asked Idahoans to continue following measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
With the stay-home order now over and Idaho's safe approach to opening the economy underway, the governor and local health official Maggie Mann urge every member of the Gem State "to continue practicing those measures that we've all learned about."
Those measures include: Practicing social distancing of six feet or more in public places, limiting activity (like shopping) as much as possible and thoroughly washing your hands often throughout the day for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.
The stay-home order is over, but health officials at all state levels warn the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing and active still.
Southeast Idaho Public Health District Director Maggie Mann says, "It's a highly transmissible virus which means it spreads easily from person to person. And so, we just want to be very aware."
Being aware includes looking for a printed plan businesses post outside (usually on the entrance door) as they reopen. These plans are to help bring customers peace of mind and confidence in the extra precautions businesses are taking to keep them healthy.
Having Idahoans continue to take these measures of precautions has an end goal: "To make sure we don't see, as minimal and hopefully, no more deaths as we move forward," according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.
