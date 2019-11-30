Friday, Idaho State Police responded to multiple accidents across the region. Interstate 15 near milepost 95 was a hot spot for accidents leaving both north and southbound lanes blocked for over two hours.
Idaho State Police reported the accidents below:
On November 29, 2019, at approximately 5:22 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a report of multiple crashes on Interstate 15 at milepost 95, just north of Blackfoot, with both northbound and southbound lanes being blocked. The lanes remained blocked for approximately 2 1/2 hours as the crashes were investigated.
All lanes are back opened.
As snow continues throughout the area today, road conditions may be treacherous. For those who must travel today, use caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.