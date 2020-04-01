With the Coronavirus spreading across the country, it's important to abide by CDC guidelines to protect yourself from getting sick.
The Coronavirus is spread from person to person mostly through droplets from coughs or sneezes which is why you should stay at least 6 feet apart from one another, commonly referred to social distancing.
You should avoid touching your face and also make sure you wash your hands frequently throughout the day for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol in it.
If you have come in the proximity of a case of the Coronavirus you should self-quarantine.
Maggie Mann, District Director, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said, "Certainly if you've been of close contact of a confirmed case we would ask that you stay at home for 14 days and you know just have someone another family member or a close friend do your grocery shopping for you and maybe drop it off on the front porch."
For more information on how to stay safe visit CDC.gov.
