With the Stimulus Bill being passed, the Better Business Bureau is reminding small businesses and consumers of what they should be doing to ensure they are able to get their money.
As a small business you should get your financial papers in order and contact your lender to make sure you can be approved for a loan.
For consumers, the government has said the only thing they need is their 2018 or 2019 taxes that have been filed so that the IRS has their direct deposit information.
If you're worried they don't have that information, don't worry, according to the IRS a portal will be created for you to input that information in the coming weeks.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at BBB said, "Any emails you receive, any phone calls you receive about people trying to get your information hang up immediately because that is not how it's being done."
For more information visit IRS.gov.
