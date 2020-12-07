'Stocking For Wildlife' at Zoo Idaho

"So enrichment is anything that stimulates behaviors they would see in the wild and so it helps keep them healthy and happy."
Rachael Shearouse, Education Curator for Zoo Idaho, explains what enrichment is for the animals at the zoo.
This is part of their new 'stockings for wildlife' program where families can sponsor their favorite animal.
But that's not all sponsors get.
Shearouse says, "On December 12th, they'll get to come and participate in a private event with the enrichment for that animal. And the stocking not only funds enrichment for the animal, it also funds one classroom outreach program for a school that can't afford to pay."
Not only nourishing the animals but also the minds of our children.
And for those wondering about the precautions being taken for the Saturday event, Zoo Idaho has that covered.
Shearouse explains, "So everyone who comes in will have to wear a mask and then we're asking families groups to social distance, but since we are able to regulate how many people are coming in at a time we're staying well below our capacity for our event."
The purchase of an enrichment stocking allows you access to the zoo and the other animals receiving their gifts on Saturday from 1 to 3 pm.
