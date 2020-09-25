It was like any other Tuesday for Jamba Juice General Manager Rob Shail. However, something was wrong.
"I arrived Tuesday morning ready to open excited for another day and noticed the circuit breaker was off."
When Shail checked to see what the problem was, he noticed their circuit breaker had been missing.
Circuit breaker thefts have been reported throughout the gem state and the first incident was reported in Pocatello this week.
Pocatello Police put on their Facebook page that Jamba Juice on Yellowstone was hit by circuit breaker thieves. And apparently, this has been a trend throughout Idaho.
"This has been a rash throughout all of eastern Idaho," says Manager of Barlow's Aire Force One and Local Electrician mark Barlow.
"A medical complex in Twin Falls had it happen Tuesday night also," says Barlow, "They lost 11 breakers that day."
As far as Barlow knows, this is the first time it's happened locally.
Lieutenant John Walker at Pocatello Police says whoever is doing this is doing it for a profit.
"My understanding is they are selling these for substantially more than what the market rate used to be and people are making money doing this," says Walker.
Barlow said whoever is taking these circuit breakers can re-sell them for up to $4,000-$5,000 a piece.
Walker added police are investigating the situation but urge community members to call the police department if they suspect something strange happening in their area.
"The town, it's our citizens on these kinds of basis that make the difference. When you see things, when you hear things that are not quite right we need you to call us," says Walker.
Shail also hopes people can do their part to look out for each other.
"Have everyone be on the alert and on the look out."
If you have any information, please contact Detective Matt Harris at 208-234-6121.
