Stones to Stories Tour

Fall is in the air and the annual Mountain View Cemetery tour is here.
From 12:30 to 2:30 tomorrow the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission will give a tour of the cemetery.
Walking through the cemetery, the tour will be making stops at prominent Pocatellan graves with actors portraying doctors, veterans, and even an outlaw.
Learn some of Pocatello's history while also getting into the Halloween spirit.
Tickets will be sold at the Brady Chapel during the event.
Prices will be $10 for individual tickets and $25 for a family of four.
