Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Upper Highlands, Bear River Range, and the higher elevations in Custer County until 9 pm Thursday.
Snowfall: 6 - 10" below 6500ft with 10 - 20" above 6500ft.
Locations: Island Park, Kilgore, Emigration Summit, Lost River Range, Copper Basin, Clayton, and Stanley, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.