The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for all of Lemhi County this weekend. Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are likely with gusts up to 55 mph.
Advisory locations: Salmon, Leadore, North Fork, Lost Trail Pass, Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Gilmore Summit, and Lemhi.
