The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Upper Highlands starting Late Friday Night. Snowfall of 3 to 9" likely in the valleys and 8 to 14" in the mountains. Winds will gust up to 50 mph.
Advisory locations: Island Park, Kilgore, Warm River, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Monida Pass, Targhee Pass, and West Yellowstone.
Got snow photos? Email them to diverson@kpvi.com.
