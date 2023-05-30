Last week it was Idaho Falls. This week it was Pocatello's turn for a flash flood. In fact, it rained so hard and fast that 2 feet of water accumulated in the Center Street underpass forcing the city to close it Tuesday Night. How bad was it your neighborhood? Email photos or video to newsroom@kpvi.com.
Streets turn to rivers.
Doug Iverson
A potentially stormy end to May...
