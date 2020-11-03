Structure Fire in Madison County

Madison County Fire Department Press Release:
Monday night at 11:38 pm, Madison Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Moody Creek Produce, located at 545 N. 7th E. in Sugar City. A passerby called 911 upon seeing lots of black smoke and flames.
Upon arrival, a large warehouse, approximately 60,000 square feet, was found fully involved with fire through the roof. Mutual aid was requested from Central Fire District as well as South Fremont Fire District.
The building was not occupied at the time of the fire. The building was comprised of a large warehouse, with an attached two-story office section. At about 12:20 am, the warehouse roof collapsed, followed after by the second story of the office section collapsing. Moody Creek Produce boxes and packages potatoes for retail sales distribution and has been at this location since 1974. The loss is estimated to be near $7 million.
Madison Fire Department sent three engines, one ambulance, and four command vehicles; and Central Fire District and South Fremont Fire District provided mutual aid with two engines. Deputies from Madison County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance. There are 22 personnel currently working the fire scene, and crews will be working well into the day tomorrow.
“We are sorry for the property owner’s loss,” said Corey Child, Chief of Madison Fire Department. “Offensive firefighting tactics were initiated upon arrival, but due to the amount of fire load, crews switched to a defensive attack.”
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
