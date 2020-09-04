Student co-authors book focusing on mental health during the pandemic

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, HIGH TEMPERATURE OF 96 TO 101 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...THE LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN INCLUDING POCATELLO, AMERICAN FALLS AND BLACKFOOT. * WHEN...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY. FOR THE HEAT ADVISORY, FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&