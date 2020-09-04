Student co-authors book focusing on mental health during the pandemic

After graduating high school during the pandemic, a local student decided to co-write a book about mental health. She hopes the book helps start conversations about the importance of mental health on campuses across the country.
"It feels really rewarding and I am so fortunate to be a part of this," says Emma Watts. She's a freshman at Idaho State University. When she graduated from Century High School in May she got straight to work writing a book with two friends (Preeti Chemiti and Eric Lin) from Princeton University.
"We [Watts and Chemitit] met at a United States Senate youth program and we were roommates, and we kind of just talked about it," says Watts. "And she was like, 'I know you're super passionate about mental health. Would you be willing to work on this with me?' And of course, I said yes."
The book, Mind Matters, focuses on student mental health during the pandemic.
The three friends had different roles to play in its creation. Watts was the outreach coordinator.
"My focus was to gather student testimonials," says Watts. "So, we gathered 150 testimonials from all 50 states."
Those testimonials allow students to realize others are going through similar situations and then points them to resources they can use.
The book is available online and is free. It launched on August 4 and has already been downloaded more than 2,000 times.
"I've had a couple different students and a couple teachers actually reach out to me and tell me how they've been impacted or how they felt afterwards and that's just been really amazing to see," says Watts.
For more information on Mind Matters, or to download the mental health guidebook, visit: https://www.mindmattersbook.org/.
