"I'm very happy to wear a mask and socially distance and I understand if that's what we need do to be back in school than that's what I'm going to do," says Peighton Marsdon.
Students like Peighton gathered in a fairly safe fashion Friday afternoon outside of their district administration office to voice their frustrations about wanting to return to school.
"Parents and students got together to decide how to push back and try to get the district to listen to parents and the students," explains State Representative Bryan Zollinger.
This comes after a petition which was signed by hundreds.
"We had a petition of parents last week, 620 signed on."
It would allow kids to return to school full time, but the district decided to call for its yellow plan.
"The district voted to go a what they call a yellow plan which is two days in school and three days online."
Tristan Alvarez, a sophomore at compass high was one of the students who decided a rally was the course of action to take.
"We decided that we should just set up something at the district office so there's a lot of students and we can hear from all of them," Tristan said.
Alvarez was surprised by the turnout.
"I wasn't expecting this many people to come and then once we actually started a lot more people showed up and I was actually really shocked," said Tristan.
Student after student held a sign or spoke out about the experiences they've had with online learning. Some are currently failing classes and others experiencing levels of frustration and mental challenges they've never had to before.
As a result students believe they've never had a say in what the district has decided on their behalf.
"Honestly I feel like our voices have been stifled lately we haven't been given choices to what the district has been deciding on and kind of our school life and extra curriculars have been ripped away from us without any concern for our well-being," added Marsdon.
With the current state of the world, many of them realize it's a hard situation, but they're willing to do whatever it takes to be back in the classroom.
"I'm willing to do anything to be back in school. If that's what it takes I just want to be back with my friends and not just half of the alphabet because I think that that's ridiculous," said Marsdon.
