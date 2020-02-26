Voters passed a $37-million bond in 2017. Tuesday night, Teton Valley community members filled the new Driggs Elementary School to see what $13.9-million of the bond paid for.
Project Superintendent Jeremy Ferguson says, "Meeting with the community I think the best thing is going to see the excitement of what they haven't got to see. They got see everything from the outside."
Once inside, it was pretty clear the community's thoughts. Hundreds of people filled the school gym for a ribbon cutting. A handful of students got to use a pair of giant scissors and officially opened the school. The crowd erupted in applause.
Teton School District Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme says, "I hope there's a lot of community pride in the investment they've made for the schools, for the students, the staff; and a lot of our schools in rural communities get used for community activities and events."
With the first community event at Driggs Elementary being the open house.
Kpvi got a sneak peak in the school this summer when construction was in full swing. A lot has changed since then.
In place of construction equipment and concrete floors, the school is now filled with bright colors, smart boards and computers.
Come Monday, students will fill the classrooms for their first day in their new building.
Woolstenhulme says, "I think for students and teachers it really creates a 21st century learning atmosphere. Where they're able to do small-group instruction, they're able to do large-class activities, and really have spaces designed for elementary learning and instruction."
The school is just over 50,000 square feet to ensure that there is room for elementary learning now as well as in the future as the population grows.
For school leaders, that's something to be proud of.
Woolstenhulme says, "I am most proud of the investment our community has made; and I recognize that others made that investment for me when I grew up in this community, and provided those facilities for me and my family."
The bond paid for the construction of the new Driggs and Victor elementary schools as well as additions to existing schools in the area. Wednesday night, the district is having another open house at the completed Victor Elementary School.
To read the original story, visit: https://www.kpvi.com/news/local_news/million-bond-makes-new-schools-possible/article_a78cc554-9d1a-11e9-a337-57ef6fd84a86.html
