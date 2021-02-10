Last week, KPVI told you about two local schools competing in the "Souper Bowl." Today, one school officially earned the title of 2021 champions. However, both teams are winners after collecting a combined total of 157,000 cans of food for the Community Food Basket.
Teenagers packed boxes and boxes full of food at Skyline High School Wednesday afternoon to prepare it for delivery. "We're over 117,000 cans," says Student Body President Ashley Fransen.
That's the total amount food Skyline students collected over the last two weeks which makes them the 2021 "Souper Bowl" champions. "You kind of forget that it's a competition, just a little bit," adds Student Body Service Director Ridge Wilding.
Skyline and Idaho Falls High School hash it out every year to see which school can collect the most food. Combined, students from both schools gathered more than 157,000 cans of food for those facing food insecurity in Idaho Falls.
"I love it!" exclaims Wilding. "It's so cool to see the community -- you know -- everyone just coming together to donate so much food to the Community Food Basket... We collect, I think, a third of their food for the entire year."
While the winners earn the honor of holding onto the "Souper Bowl" trophy until next year, the competition really is about so much more. "There are a lot of people in our community, in Idaho Falls, who need help," explains Wilding. "But I don't think we see it. We just may not look for it and it's just not super prevalent, but there are a lot of people who need our help. It's good to know that there's a place that they can go for food and for help, and that we are a main reason that they're getting the help. So, I think that's the most rewarding for me."
Focusing on the needs of others had unintended benefits for the students as well. "I think our class really got closer, and we're all so much more united, and it was just a really great project," adds Fransen. "We have so much more school spirit now."
Students from both schools want to thank the community for helping them collect so many cans of food. This year, the pandemic has added extra pressure for local food banks so this donation will help with some of that increased demand.
