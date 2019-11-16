Students participate in 3D printing competition

Saturday, schools from across the region faced off in a unique competition.
Eight Eastern Idaho schools gathered together at College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls to compete at the Idaho Exhibition of Ideas conducted by the Idaho STEM Action Center.
Crispin Gravett, from Idaho STEM Action Center, says, "Which is a 3D printing and manufacturing design competition for students."
Students had to come up with an idea to help people who live with either a hearing or vision impairment.
One group of students competing was the Scribbled Mushrooms from Madison Junior High School out of Rexburg.
Team member William Slade says, "So, what we made is a bookmark that has a magnification lens and a sliding mechanism on it which allows you to leave it on the exact line you were on while you were reading."
That bookmark was a team collaboration and it took time to create.
Team member Brock Christensen says, "Our ruler took us about two, maybe three weeks to perfect."
During those weeks of labor, students not only had to come up with an idea that would improve the lives of its users, but had to create a website for the product as well.
Team member Brinnley Williams says, "I was not a part of that [the creation of the bookmark]. I built their website. So, I enjoyed the process of making the website."
All that collaboration as a team eventually paid off.
Christensen says, "One of my favorite parts was putting it all together, and seeing it come together."
All the competing teams had a similar experience watching their finished products come to be, and that's part of the reason the competition exists.
Gravett says, "The 3D printing is scalable to the classroom and it allows students to have a tangible material to create, to apply their learning, and to bring new life to potential future careers."
During the competition, judges looked for skill and creativity in the students' use of the scientific method for design, creative solutions and dedication to solving real-world problems, and inter-disciplinary approaches to doing so.
