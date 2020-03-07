This weekend was a busy one for a group of locals who prepared 40,000 meals for those in need.
Grace Lutheran schools and church in Pocatello raised $9,000 to buy the food needed for 40,000 meals. On Friday and Saturday they packaged the food into meals.
The schools teamed up with the Meals of Hope organization that then directed the efforts.
Students, school staff, students' parents and community members worked shifts on an assembly line. Every person who worked the line for one hour helped pack 2,000 meals.
This past week, students learned about what serving others means. Packing all the meals was a way to apply what they learned into their lives.
Grace Lutheran Director of Christian Education Ryan Strehlow says, "Little things actually make a big difference. So, you see it in this assembly line. Your job may be to only scoop a half a cup of soy protein; but still even if that's all you're doing, you're still serving and feeding 2,000 people."
The 40,000 meals prepared by the students and community members were donated to the Idaho Food Bank.
