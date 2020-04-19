Singers in the Thunder Ridge High School's advanced mixed choir collaborated to create a virtual choir of the song "this little light of mine" while in self-isolation due to Covid 19. They said "we enjoyed making this "quaran-tune" and hope that it brings a little light to everyone's lives."
Full video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZT9itu2JwEA&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3VCPLp4SVcypScBj3mtNNoUWlBSvB-kKJXkn6SDCE7jxSc_L0HHHcpP48
