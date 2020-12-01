For its third straight year, Fall River Electric Cooperative is hosting its “Stuff the Truck” food drive in Eastern Idaho.
Donation events will be happening throughout the month of December at local grocery stores.
“Stuff the Truck” collects food and money donations for area food banks to go to families in need for the holiday season.
Non-perishable food items are needed and encouraged. Those include items such as pasta, cold cereal, peanut butter, and canned fruit or chicken.
Food banks that will receive donations from the food drives include the North Fremont Food Pantry in Ashton, Teton Valley Food Pantry in Driggs, Rexburg Food Pantry and the social service food bank in West Yellowstone, Montana.
“As we have checked into our local food pantries, they report the need for non-perishable food is now more than ever needed,” said Bryan Case, CEO of Fall River Electric. “Many of our local neighbors have been impacted by the pandemic are in need of food and our local food banks are doing an exceptional job in helping. Now we need to help them.”
The first food drive will be Friday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dave’s Jubilee in Ashton. Those donations will be given to the North Fremont Food Pantry, which serves people in Ashton and Island Park areas.
A second “Stuff the Truck” event is set for Friday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Broulim’s in Rexburg. Another is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Food Roundup and the Market Place in West Yellowstone, MT. The final “Stuff the Truck” will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Broulim’s in Driggs.
Fall River Electric said anyone who would like to donate and is unable to attend the food drives, can make a monetary contribution to FRE directly by calling 208-652-7431. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
