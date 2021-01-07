Pocatello/Chubbuck School District No. 25 reached out to the community on its social media to ask current Pocatello High students, staff and community members for imagery that can be associated with the high school's new Thunder mascot. The district will accept suggestions through January 15.
All ideas must be submitted via email to phsmascot@sd25.us by the deadline in order to be accepted.
For those who submit a suggestion via email, the district asks them to include the following:
1. Name and contact number
2. At least three images. Images that would be able to be used on school walls, sporting equipment and jerseys, etc.
3. A description of how the new imagery would comply with the following criteria:
- Promote pride and school spirit
- Work well for both girls and boys athletics
- Be distinct among Idaho high schools
- Continue to honor the school's heritage in a distinguished manner
Imagery may include animals, but is not required. Imagery of people will not be accepted. The imagery does not need to be original as this is just the first step in creating a new image for the school.
