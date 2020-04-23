Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...BLOWING DUST WARNING WITH VISIBILITY REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE IN BLOWING DUST. WIND ADVISORY, WEST WINDS 30 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...BLOWING DUST WARNING ON INTERSTATE 86 NEAR EXIT 52. * WHEN...FOR THE BLOWING DUST WARNING, UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...SEVERELY LIMITED VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DANGEROUS AND POSSIBLY LIFE-THREATENING. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS SHOULD MAKE PREPARATIONS TO STAY INDOORS UNTIL THE STORM PASSES. BE READY FOR A SUDDEN DROP IN VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO. IF YOU ENCOUNTER BLOWING DUST OR BLOWING SAND ON THE ROADWAY OR SEE IT APPROACHING, PULL OFF THE ROAD AS FAR AS POSSIBLE AND PUT YOUR VEHICLE IN PARK. TURN THE LIGHTS ALL THE WAY OFF AND KEEP YOUR FOOT OFF THE BRAKE PEDAL. REMEMBER, PULL ASIDE, STAY ALIVE. USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&