A new national crisis regarding substance abuse could be a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and people losing their jobs.
Studies have shown a direct relationship between unemployment and alcohol or substance abuse.
87% of people who are unemployed are more likely to use alcohol heavily and are 29% more likely to become dependent on alcohol.
65% of people who are unemployed are more likely to resort to drug use and 57% more likely to become dependent on the drugs they resort to.
Even for those recovering from alcohol or substance abuse, a job loss could be a trigger for those to relapse.
Regardless of your situation, there is always help available.
Donald Rogers, Community Outreach Director, The Recovery Village Cherry Hill said, "If you're not comfortable confiding in a professional or someone from an admissions perspective with the treatment center we always ask that you talk to your families about it talk to your loved ones start the conversation, just understand that you're not alone."
If you are dealing with alcohol or substance abuse, The Recovery Village has locations nationwide.
For more information visit https://www.therecoveryvillage.com/drug-addiction/news/covid-unemployment-abuse/ or call 888-REHAB-NOW (888-734-2266).
