Marshall Public Library is recognizing Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
There's a display at the library that was put together by some staff members who lost people to suicide and want to help other people to not have that same experience.
The display has images of those that were lost to suicide and promotes the discussion by ways of how to help others, how to help yourself, and how to help others stay safe who could be battling suicidal thoughts.
Trent Clegg, Reference Librarian at Marshall Public Library said, "Idaho has one of the highest suicide rates in the country as far as the current statistics stand and so this is a very relevant discussion to be having as part of our community. We need to be aware that this is a problem in Idaho and we need to do something about it."
The Portneuf Valley Out of the Darkness Walk to stop suicide will take place this Saturday, September 14th at Cotant Park in Chubbuck, Idaho from 10:15 am to 2:00 pm, with registration beginning at 9 am.
