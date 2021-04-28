Summer Concert Series Announced

The Summer Concert Series has been announced for the Portneuf Amphitheatre in Pocatello.
Eight new bands have been added to the list of shows.
June 19th is Jordan Davis
July 3rd Tracy Lawrence
July 17th Easton Corbin
July 24th is Randy Houser
July 29th is Gabby Barrett
August 7th Mitchell Tenpenny
September 4th Parmalee
And September 11th is Kip Moore.
You can go to www.countryconcertseries.com for more information and tickets.
