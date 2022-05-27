The Summer Concert Series kicks off tonight at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
Events Director Scott Crowther says they will be adding drone shows to some of the concerts this season as well as at their July 4th Festival.
He says the venue holds about 11,000 people.
This year they are going to open up both entrances to the complex to make things run smoother.
There will be concessions available.
You can bring blankets into the venue, but not lawn chairs or umbrella's.
"We're really excited to get concerts going back again and it's a great event for our community and it brings a lot of people together. This year we're adding a lot of diversity with rock and alternative shows as well as our country concert series," says Scott Crowther, Events Director.
Bret Michaels will kick off the concert series tonight and Coffey Anderson performs tomorrow.
