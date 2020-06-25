Summer Travel Projecting to Drop This Year

Summer time normally means travel time but this year we may see more road trips than TSA lines.
As the pandemic continues summer travel is expected to shift more to road trips instead of commercial flights.
The AAA is projecting a 15 percent drop in travel but traveling by car still not being affected by much.
A combination of more flexibility, traveling only with close family and cheaper gas has increased the likelihood of traveling by car.
And while you might feel like it's back to normal while out on the road; Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho says, "give yourself some patience, nobody has been through a pandemic before and that's on the service side as well. So, be kind at the restaurant, at the hotel, some of these policies may not make sense they reflect our best guess at the time."
If you are going to be driving to any destination, make sure to get your car checked out by a mechanic to avoid mechanical failures.
