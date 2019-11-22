A food drive will be going on tomorrow and the Salvation Army is asking for your generosity.
Riverbend Communications along with Idaho Central Credit Union will highlight its Annual Supermarket Saturday Food Drive and be at Albertsons in Pocatello from 10 am to 2 pm.
All items donated will be given to the Salvation Army, which comes at a critical time as many families are in need of food boxes for Thanksgiving.
Lieutenant Tami Moore, Officer in Charge, Pocatello Outpost said, "We are having a growing need and more and more people are coming in and now it's the season and we just want to make sure we're able to have what we need to help whoever comes in."
K-BEAR 101 will be at Albertsons with their van playing music.
